Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CDW this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised full‑year and near‑term estimates — notably FY2026 to $9.99 and FY2027 to $10.93, and lifted several quarterly views (Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027). These upgrades imply improved medium‑term earnings expectations. Zacks Research estimate increases (MarketBeat)

Zacks raised full‑year and near‑term estimates — notably FY2026 to $9.99 and FY2027 to $10.93, and lifted several quarterly views (Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027). These upgrades imply improved medium‑term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued an FY2028 earnings estimate (new coverage/estimate published) — the note signals analysts are extending their modeling horizon but the immediate directional impact is unclear until details on the FY2028 figure and assumptions are digested. FY2028 Earnings Estimate for CDW Issued By Zacks Research

Zacks issued an FY2028 earnings estimate (new coverage/estimate published) — the note signals analysts are extending their modeling horizon but the immediate directional impact is unclear until details on the FY2028 figure and assumptions are digested. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several mid‑to‑late 2026/2027 quarter estimates — most notably Q2 2027 (from $3.10 to $2.34) and Q3 2027 (from $3.34 to $2.86), and trimmed Q3 2026 slightly. Those downgrades suggest near‑term softness or timing changes in revenue/contract delivery that could pressure near‑term sentiment. Zacks Research estimate cuts (MarketBeat)

Insider Activity at CDW

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total value of $1,081,658.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,838.70. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $122.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.44 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.