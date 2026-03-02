Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 54,973 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,973 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in GoDaddy by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 125.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 141.5% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

GDDY opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $307,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,544.20. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,076.02. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

