Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,990 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 66,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,422. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $148.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

