Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.