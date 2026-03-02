Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and sponsorship strength: TKO reported record revenue for 2025 with site-fee and sponsorship upside that beat expectations and helped revenue grow ~12% year-over-year. Read More.

TKO opened at $223.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.66.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $6,535,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,842 shares in the company, valued at $21,396,155.36. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 168,948 shares of company stock valued at $34,267,057 in the last ninety days. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

