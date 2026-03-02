Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2,605.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Featured Articles

