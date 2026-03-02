Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 160,268 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Macerich worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Macerich by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 376.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Macerich by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.50). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $261.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

