Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,395,000 after purchasing an additional 715,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,438,000 after acquiring an additional 637,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,197,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $197.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.66.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

