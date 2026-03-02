Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,296,028 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 29th total of 4,528,047 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Qorvo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.
