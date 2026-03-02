Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Update

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,740 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 29th total of 8,531 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,322,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,920 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PLDR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,649. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $810.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.