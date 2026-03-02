ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Short Interest Up 36.0% in February

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,943 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 7,312 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Price Performance

NYSEARCA EZJ traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $63.65. 21,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.80% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives. Its investment advisor is ProShare Advisors LLC.

