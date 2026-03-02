Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 34.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital downgraded Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.44 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.80%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

