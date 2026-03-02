PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.85. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a multi‑year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. PROCEPT outlines $390M–$410M revenue target for 2026

Company outlined a multi‑year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. Positive Sentiment: Certain sell‑side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Analyst updates (summary)

Certain sell‑side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor‑day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Investor Day slideshow

Investor‑day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re‑priced near‑term growth expectations. Q4 miss coverage

EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re‑priced near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short‑term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Analyst downgrades and price target changes

Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short‑term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A securities‑fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk‑tolerant buyers. Ademi LLP investigation notice

A securities‑fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk‑tolerant buyers. Negative Sentiment: Shares reached a new 52‑week low and traded at elevated volumes around these announcements, reflecting broad selling pressure and a reassessment of near‑term execution and guidance credibility. 52-week low coverage

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Featured Stories

