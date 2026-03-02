Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 7,697 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,370.45. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.

On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 1,472,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 89.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.