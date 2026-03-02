Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 7,697 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,370.45. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 1,472,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 89.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
