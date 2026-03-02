PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUUN shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of PowerBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PowerBank in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PowerBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th.

Shares of PowerBank stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. PowerBank has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. PowerBank had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. Equities analysts predict that PowerBank will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerBank by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerBank during the third quarter worth $52,000.

PowerBank Corporation, formerly known as SolarBank Corporation, operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms.

