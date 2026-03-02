POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.5070. Approximately 3,487,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,171,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on POET Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised POET Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POET Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
POET Technologies Trading Up 12.5%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POET. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in POET Technologies by 1,967.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in POET Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.
The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.
