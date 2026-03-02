Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,745 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 29th total of 75,593 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Planet Image International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Planet Image International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YIBO

Planet Image International Stock Down 1.8%

Institutional Trading of Planet Image International

Shares of YIBO stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Planet Image International has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Image International stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Planet Image International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International, Inc (NASDAQ: YIBO) is a provider of digital printing solutions focused on the issuance of secure identification and promotional cards. Through its PIID Solutions division, the company develops, manufactures and distributes desktop and inline card printers, consumables such as ribbons and laminates, as well as photo capture and card design software. Its offerings support a range of use cases including employee badges, student and visitor ID cards, event passes and loyalty cards.

In addition to its core hardware and consumable products, Planet Image International delivers professional services that encompass system integration, on-site installation, technical support and user training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.