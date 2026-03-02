PKS Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,249 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $21.45 on Monday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

