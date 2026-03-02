Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,163,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,907 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of PWP opened at $18.51 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.84 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

