Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 5.0% increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance
NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.34.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.
Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.
