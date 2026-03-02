Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.26.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Paysafe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 30,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Paysafe by 33.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 22.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

