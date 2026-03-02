Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito Pantilione Buys 600 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito Pantilione purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,942 shares in the company, valued at $511,347. This represents a 3.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $327.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.86%.The firm had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parke Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,889,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 620,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 228.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Parke Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients through a network of branches and ATMs, supported by secure online and mobile banking platforms.

Its product lineup includes deposit accounts—such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—alongside a variety of lending solutions.

