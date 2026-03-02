Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.9231.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Skydance
Key Stories Impacting Paramount Skydance
Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount and WBD signed a definitive deal — Paramount will acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in an all‑cash $31/share transaction that values WBD at about $110B, creating a major global media company and promising scale across studios, streaming and content. PARAMOUNT TO ACQUIRE WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO FORM NEXT‑GENERATION GLOBAL MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: investors cheered Paramount’s victory (shares jumped) and traders piled into calls — unusually large call option volume signals bullish positioning into the deal. Netflix, Paramount shares jump as months‑long fight for Warner Bros ends
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory outlook looks better than feared in key jurisdictions — sources say the EU is likely to approve with only minor divestments if needed, reducing a major deal overhang. Paramount expected to easily secure EU nod for Warner Bros deal, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: Netflix withdrew from the match after deeming the price unattractive, ending the bidding war and removing a major source of uncertainty. Netflix backs out of bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny is not over — federal approval may be smoother, but state regulators (California) and other reviews could still complicate timing and remedies. California now biggest obstacle to Paramount’s Warner Bros takeover
- Negative Sentiment: Cost cuts and job risk: WBD employees expressed concern about potential layoffs tied to a roughly $6B synergy target, which could trigger operational disruption and PR/headwind risks. WBD employees fear coming wave of job losses as Paramount tops Netflix’s bid to acquire company
- Negative Sentiment: Financing and dilution concerns: the deal includes issuing new Class B shares (about $47B at $16.02/sh per the company release) and some analysts have trimmed targets; plus Paramount recently reported mixed earnings/soft near‑term revenue guidance — all potential near‑term drags. Deal financing details
Paramount Skydance Stock Performance
Paramount Skydance stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Paramount Skydance has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.
Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
Paramount Skydance Company Profile
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
