Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.9231.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSKY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Skydance

Key Stories Impacting Paramount Skydance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,726,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $288,551,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $258,196,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth about $186,674,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Paramount Skydance stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Paramount Skydance has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.