Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.11, FiscalAI reports. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.72%.

Pampa Energia Trading Up 0.9%

PAM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.49. 418,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth $139,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

