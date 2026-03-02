Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director George Jenkins Purchases 4,000 Shares

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director George Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $23,396,375. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $141.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $151.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

