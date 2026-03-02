Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
PALI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Clear Str raised Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.
The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.
