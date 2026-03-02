Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.