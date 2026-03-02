Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

OCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oculis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oculis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.29. Oculis has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

