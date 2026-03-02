Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 20,056 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $166,063.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,013,022 shares in the company, valued at $24,947,822.16. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $93,545.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,004.48. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 197,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,805 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 530,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,748 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the second quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 728,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 130,385 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 574.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 573,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

