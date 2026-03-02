NZME Limited (NZM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 17th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 518.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.
NZME Company Profile
