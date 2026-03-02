NZME Limited (NZM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 17th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 518.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated media and entertainment business in New Zealand. It operates through Audio, Publishing, OneRoof, and Other segments. The company operates terrestrial radio stations, digital iHeartRadio, podcasts, and radio brand websites; print publications and digital news websites including nzherald.co.nz. and BusinessDesk; oneroof.co.nz website; and real estate print publications. The company was formerly known as Wilson & Horton Limited.

