Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $22.10. 9,945,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,825,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS slightly beat/held steady: NCLH reported $0.28 EPS (up from $0.26 a year ago) and beat some consensus estimates by $0.01, supporting profitability metrics like a strong return on equity and positive margins. Read More.

EPS slightly beat/held steady: NCLH reported $0.28 EPS (up from $0.26 a year ago) and beat some consensus estimates by $0.01, supporting profitability metrics like a strong return on equity and positive margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released full Q4 and FY-2025 results and provided Q1/2026 guidance in its official press release and slide deck — important for modeling, but the release includes mixed datapoints (revenue up year-over-year but below some sell‑side estimates). Read More.

Company released full Q4 and FY-2025 results and provided Q1/2026 guidance in its official press release and slide deck — important for modeling, but the release includes mixed datapoints (revenue up year-over-year but below some sell‑side estimates). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and options flows raised expectations for volatility into and after the print — useful for short-term traders sizing risk but not a fundamental change. Read More.

Pre-earnings coverage and options flows raised expectations for volatility into and after the print — useful for short-term traders sizing risk but not a fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Q4 revenue of $2.24B fell short of some consensus figures (~$2.34B), suggesting demand or pricing/itinerary mix issues even as EPS held up. Read More.

Revenue missed estimates: Q4 revenue of $2.24B fell short of some consensus figures (~$2.34B), suggesting demand or pricing/itinerary mix issues even as EPS held up. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of operational challenges for 2026 driven by a mistimed increase in Caribbean capacity, signaling potential pressure on yields and margins going forward — a primary reason investors are selling. Read More.

Management warned of operational challenges for 2026 driven by a mistimed increase in Caribbean capacity, signaling potential pressure on yields and margins going forward — a primary reason investors are selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Activist investor risk: Elliott Investment Management’s public push for leadership and board changes increases governance uncertainty and could lead to strategic shifts or short-term volatility. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,377,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,637,000 after buying an additional 1,468,075 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.