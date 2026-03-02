Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF $MDPL Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MDPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 100.02% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF worth $54,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDPL opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $28.15.
About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MDPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.