Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF $MDPL Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MDPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 100.02% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF worth $54,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDPL opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF

The Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (MDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Monarch Dividend Plus index. MPDL tracks an equal-weighted index of 30 dividend-paying stocks that are expected to provide dividend income and capital appreciation. MDPL was launched on Mar 6, 2024 and is issued by Monarch.

