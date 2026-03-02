Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.4%

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. 239,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,344. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.