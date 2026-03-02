Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Noble has a payout ratio of 71.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Noble to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Noble alerts:

Noble Stock Performance

Noble stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Noble has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noble ( NYSE:NE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.41 million during the quarter. Noble had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noble will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on Noble in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Noble from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Noble from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Noble Financial lowered Noble to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NE

Noble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble (NYSE: NE) is an offshore drilling company that provides drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The firm operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units and delivers contract drilling solutions for exploration and production activities. Its core business centers on executing drilling programs for upstream energy companies across a range of water depths and operating environments.

Products and services include the operation and management of offshore drilling rigs — such as drillships, semisubmersibles and jackups — along with associated technical, engineering and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.