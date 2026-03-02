Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) versus Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head-To-Head Survey

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20% Nintendo 18.91% 13.03% 10.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nintendo 1 4 2 2 2.56

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Nintendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Motorsport Games and Nintendo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 2.51 -$2.75 million $0.40 9.44 Nintendo $7.65 billion 9.36 $1.84 billion $0.57 24.18

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nintendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nintendo beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

