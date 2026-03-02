Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.50. Nidec shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands.

Nidec Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.