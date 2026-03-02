NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Update

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,678 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRWRF opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) is a United Kingdom–focused real estate investment trust specializing in retail, leisure and industrial property assets. The company’s portfolio spans convenience-led retail, retail parks and mixed-use high-street developments, with a strategic emphasis on locations that generate sustainable rental income and offer potential for capital growth. NewRiver REIT operates a UK portfolio, leveraging in-house asset management expertise to enhance tenant mix, operational efficiency and visitor experience across its holdings.

Since its initial public listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2010, NewRiver REIT has pursued a value-add approach, acquiring and managing a diversified collection of town-centre and out-of-town retail assets.

