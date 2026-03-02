NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTST. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.94. 262,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,204. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.