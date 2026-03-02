NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.31% of NETSTREIT worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,533,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 970,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,958,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after acquiring an additional 955,951 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after acquiring an additional 862,766 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 749,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 955.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

