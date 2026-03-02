Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. President Capital upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $329,502.20. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,693 shares of company stock worth $89,186,891 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

