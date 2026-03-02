Needham & Company LLC Cuts Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $95.00

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

RKLB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,863,087.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,797.40. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $193,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,384.56. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter worth $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,751,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.