NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,093,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 617,269 shares.The stock last traded at $47.15 and had previously closed at $44.28.

Several brokerages have commented on NATL. Wall Street Zen downgraded NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 60.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

