Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Buys $223,680.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 281,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,891.66. The trade was a 20.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S. Louise Phanstiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, S. Louise Phanstiel bought 50,407 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $241,953.60.

On Wednesday, February 25th, S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 6,100 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,914.00.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 44.38%.The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,088.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 407.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual’s risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company’s core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women’s health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

