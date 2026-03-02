Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Acquires $28,914.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 183,544 shares in the company, valued at $869,998.56. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S. Louise Phanstiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 48,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 50,407 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $241,953.60.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.57 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 44.38%.Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual’s risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company’s core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women’s health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

