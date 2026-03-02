Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AN. Evercore boosted their price target on AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

AutoNation stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $210.82. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 355.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

