Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $675.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target for the company. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.48.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 34,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build custom, secure AI agents for mid‑market and small businesses — a strategic move to productize AI across QuickBooks/TurboTax workflows that supports Intuit’s long‑term growth thesis. Intuit Anthropic AI Pact Tests Growth Story For Mid Market Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s Q2 FY2026 results and guidance beat estimates (reported Feb 26); the earnings call summary reiterates strong revenue growth and raised visibility on margins — fundamentals that support the valuation even as sentiment weakens. Intuit Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentators (including Jim Cramer) have highlighted why INTU was trading lower, noting short‑term sentiment and sector concerns rather than fresh fundamental misses — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Jim Cramer Explains Why Intuit Was “Trading Lower”
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in INTU rose ~40%, signaling increased bearish positioning that can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Rises By 40.0%
- Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target to $558 (from $696), citing AI competitive concerns despite keeping an Outperform rating — indicates growing analyst wariness around AI risk to Intuit’s TAM. Oppenheimer Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $558.00
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target to $600, reflecting more conservative upside expectations. Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its target to $550. BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $550.00
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel cut its target to $500. Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $500.00
- Negative Sentiment: UBS sharply lowered its target to $440 (from $725), signaling weaker near‑term upside expectations. UBS Group Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $440.00
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its target to $520 but kept an Overweight stance, a sign of moderated optimism. KeyCorp Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $520.00
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its target to $605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $605.00
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank cut its target to $600 (maintaining a buy view in some reports), showing broad but not uniform analyst downgrades. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $649, another cut in the cluster of downward revisions. Citigroup Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $649.00
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
