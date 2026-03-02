Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $675.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target for the company. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.48.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 3.7%

Intuit stock opened at $409.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 34,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.