Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.6%

ARQT stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.63 and a beta of 1.66. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 19,833 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $505,741.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 721,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,393,303. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 40,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,328.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,875.84. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,174. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7,534.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,086 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,714 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 1,078,546 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

