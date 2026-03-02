Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Gen Digital worth $29,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of GEN opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

