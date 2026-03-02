Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.01 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $54.07 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

