Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Everest Group worth $30,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1,456.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 1,863.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,425,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $335.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.11. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $370.20.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($18.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $360.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

About Everest Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

